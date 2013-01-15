PARIS Jan 15 Commerical property group Unibail
Rodamco is planning a new up-market shopping mall on
the French Riviera, the real-estate group's chief executive said
on Tuesday.
The new site is part of a project called "Polygone Riviera",
Guillaume Poitrinal told a news conference, saying the 350
million-euro ($467.81 million) cost of the development will be
shared with family-owned hotel and shopping mall developer
Socri. He declined to say how the costs would be split.
"It will be an open-roofed mall, a promenade," said
Poitrinal. "We are facing two big rocks ahead ... the consumer
crisis and, in addition, the Internet."
The mall, to be based in the coastal town of Cagnes-sur-Mer,
near Cannes, will cover an area of 75,000 square metres and
create 1,500 jobs, Poitrinal said.
($1 = 0.7482 euros)
