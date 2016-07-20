PARIS, July 20 Unibail-Rodamco said it
would reach the top end of its full-year profit target after its
shopping malls helped deliver a 8.2 percent first-half rise in
recurring earnings per share despite the impact of attacks in
Paris and Brussels.
The Franco-Dutch company, which has 80 percent of its
portfolio focused on shopping centres, has been focusing on
large regional malls with high footfall and well-known tenants
like Apple and Primark.
In the second quarter, Unibail-Rodamco sold two office
building in Paris "at compelling prices" thanks to a buoyant
investment market.
The Europe's biggest real estate company said its net rental
income rose 2.5 percent on like-for-like basis in the first half
of 2016, to 781 million euros ($859.80 million), with
shopping-centre growth offsetting weaker performance at the
group's smaller office portfolio and exhibitions businesses.
"In France, despite the adverse effect of the terrorist
attacks and threats, social unrest and particularly unseasonal
weather, tenant sales were up 1.4 percent," the company said in
a statement.
Unibail said it now targets recurring earnings per share for
2016 at around 11.2 euros, at the top end of the 11.00-11.20
euro guidance it provided in February.
($1 = 0.9083 euros)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Leigh Thomas)