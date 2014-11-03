BRIEF-MMJ Phytotech says Harvest One Capital received approval to acquire co's units
* Harvest One Capital Inc has received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange
Nov 3 Unibail-Rodamco
* Unibail-Rodamco SE signs a definitive agreement with Wereldhave to dispose of a 850 mn portfolio of six shopping centres in France
* Terms of the transaction are as announced on October 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Harvest One Capital Inc has received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange
TOKYO, April 26 Toshiba Corp has decided to replace its auditor after less than a year as the troubled electronics conglomerate struggles to win its approval on full-year financial statement, the Nikkei business daily reported.