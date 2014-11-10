Nov 10 Unibail-Rodamco SE :

* Enters into an agreement with Allianz to dispose of the Nicetoile shopping centre

* Total acquisition cost amounts to 312.5 million euros

* Unibail stake in Nicetoile reflects 15,389 square meters GLA of retail, 2,018 square meters GLA of offices and 1,852 parking lots

* Shopping centre is to be managed by Hammerson who will co-invest 10 percent with Allianz

* Closing of deal is subject to customary conditions precedent and is expected in Q1 2015