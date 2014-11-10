Nov 10 Unibail-Rodamco SE :
* Enters into an agreement with Allianz to dispose
of the Nicetoile shopping centre
* Total acquisition cost amounts to 312.5 million euros
* Unibail stake in Nicetoile reflects 15,389 square meters
GLA of retail, 2,018 square meters GLA of offices and 1,852
parking lots
* Shopping centre is to be managed by Hammerson who will
co-invest 10 percent with Allianz
* Closing of deal is subject to customary conditions
precedent and is expected in Q1 2015
