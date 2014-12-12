(Corrects company name in headline)

Dec 12 Unibail-Rodamco :

* Signs an agreement with city of Hamburg to develop Uberseequartier in Hafencity

* Will create through MFI AG, its German subsidiary, a destination in this cultural and touristic area on banks of Elbe river

* Says project will include retail, restaurants, a cinema, a cruise terminal, offices, housing and a hotel, for a total of 184,000 sqare meters

* Says project will represent an investment of 860 million euros ($1.1 billion)