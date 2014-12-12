(Corrects company name in headline)
Dec 12 Unibail-Rodamco :
* Signs an agreement with city of Hamburg to develop
Uberseequartier in Hafencity
* Will create through MFI AG, its German subsidiary, a
destination in this cultural and touristic area on banks of Elbe
river
* Says project will include retail, restaurants, a cinema, a
cruise terminal, offices, housing and a hotel, for a total of
184,000 sqare meters
* Says project will represent an investment of 860 million
euros ($1.1 billion)
