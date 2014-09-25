BRIEF-Signature Bank Q1 earnings per share $2.48
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sept 25 Unibail-Rodamco SE :
* Said on Wednesday it had signed a definitive agreement with Carmila to dispose of a 931 million-euro portfolio of six shopping centres in France
* Closing of the transaction is expected before the end of 2014 and is subject to customary conditions precedent
DAR ES SALAAM, April 19 Vodacom Tanzania Plc, a subsidiary of South Africa's Vodacom Group, has extended the offer period for its initial public offering by three weeks to give local investors more time to take part in the share sale, an official from the market regulator said on Wednesday.