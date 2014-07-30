BRIEF-Metro Investment Development sees FY 2016 net profit up 154 pct
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up about 154 percent, from 115.4 million yuan a year ago, as result of increased sales from real estate projects
PARIS, July 30 Unibail Rodamco, Europe's biggest real estate company, has agreed to sell a portfolio of six shopping centres in France to Carmila, a real estate company backed by retailer Carrefour.
The proposed sale would be for 931 million euros ($1.25 billion), said Unibail Rodamco in a statement on Wednesday. The shopping centres in Anglet-Bayonne, Paris, Calais, Toulouse, and Orleans all contain Carrefour stores.
The Franco-Dutch shopping centre operator added that the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, was not expected to impact its annual goal of recurring earnings per share growth of at least 5.5 percent.
Unibail-Rodamco in Feburary announced a plan to shed 1.5 to 2 billion worth of assets in the next five years so as to focus more on its largest shopping centres that generate the most growth.
(1 US dollar = 0.7468 euro) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Andrew Callus)
SHANGHAI, Jan 24 China's central bank on Tuesday raised the interest rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans, financial magazine Caixin reported citing unidentified sources.
SEOUL, Jan 24 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL January 24 -12.1 9.4 -10.1 ^January 23 116.7 -109.3 -11.8 January 20 -46.5 38.0 6.7 January 19