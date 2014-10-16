(Adds details on disposals)
PARIS Oct 16 Unibail-Rodamco said it
has agreed to sell a portfolio of six "non-core" French shopping
centres for 850 million euros ($1.09 billion) to Wereldhave
as the French real estate group focuses on larger
regional malls.
After other disposals, the sale puts Europe's largest
property group well on the way to meeting its target of selling
1.5-2.0 billion euros of mall assets by the end of 2018.
Wereldhave said it would finance the acquisition via a
rights issue of up to 550 million euros, available cash of about
150 million and existing debt facilities. Completion of the
transaction is expected by the end of December.
"This transaction, part of the disposal programme of retail
assets announced in February this year, will allow the group to
continue to sharpen its focus on large regional shopping
centres," Unibail Chief Executive Christophe Cuvillier said in a
statement on Thursday.
Unibail, which has 80 percent of its portfolio focused on
shopping centres, already signed an agreement last month to sell
six French malls for 931 million euros to Carmila, a real estate
company backed by retailer Carrefour.
Falling euro zone inflation and weak consumer spending are
constraining mall operators' capacity to raise retail tenant
rents, which tend to be linked to inflation and sales trends.
Unibail and rival mall operator Klepierre are
focusing on attracting premium brands like Apple or
fast-growing discount retailers like Primark, part of Associated
British Foods.
With the prospect of recovery in the euro zone's economy
proving elusive, big mall operators are also concentrating on
large malls in big urban areas that tend to have faster growth
than the broader economy.
(1 US dollar = 0.7811 euro)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus and James
Regan)