PARIS Oct 25 Unibail-Rodamco,
Europe's largest property group, said revenue for the first nine
months of 2013 rose 4.3 percent as its focus on large, urban
shopping malls offset an uncertain recovery and high
unemployment in the eurozone.
Unibail, whose portfolio includes a mall under the Louvre
Museum in Paris and the Arkadia in Warsaw, has concentrated on
high-traffic areas and relatively upscale tenants like Apple
and clothing brands Uniqlo and Zara.
Nine-month revenue reached 1.275 billion euros against 1.222
billion euros in the year-ago period.
French rival Klepierre said on Wednesday its
third-quarter revenue rose 0.9 percent as malls in France and
the Nordics offset a tougher market in Spain and Portugal.
