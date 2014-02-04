AMSTERDAM Feb 4 Unibail-Rodamco SE :
* Recurring EPS at EUR 10.22, up +6.5 pct, significantly
outperforming guidance
for 2013 of at least 5 pct.
* Like-for-like net rental income (nri) growth was +4.7 pct
compared to 2012, 260 bps above indexation
* Rotated 12.6 pct of its tenants and its occupancy cost ratio
stands at a
moderate 13.7 pct.
* Vacancy stood at 2.5 pct, of which 0.5pct in strategic
vacancy to prepare for
major restructuring projects.
* Pipeline increased to EUR 6.9 bn as at December 31, 2013 from
EUR 6.8 bn at
December 31, 2012
* Positive about its expectations on rental income growth.
* Driven by low vacancy, sustainable occupancy cost ratios and
good rental
uplifts.
* For 2014, the group is positive about its expectations on
rental income
growth
* Group expects to achieve a REPS growth in 2014 of at least
5.5 pct.
* Propose to the annual general meeting (AGM) to declare a
dividend of EUR 8.90
per share