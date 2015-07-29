TOKYO, July 29 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
and Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co Ltd said on
Wednesday they are in talks with the shareholders of UniCarriers
Holdings Corp about buying shares in the unlisted Japanese
forklift maker.
The Nikkan Kogyo newspaper reported earlier that the two
firms planned to buy all the shares in UniCarriers for more than
100 billion yen ($810 million), with Mitsubishi Heavy taking a
majority stake.
Mitsubishi Heavy and Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift said in
separate statements that no decision had been reached about the
purchase.
UniCarriers is owned 53.3 percent by the Innovation Network
Corporation of Japan, 26.7 percent by Hitachi Construction
Machinery Co Ltd and 20 percent by Nissan Motor Co Ltd
, according to its website.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)