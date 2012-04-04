SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazilian furniture maker
Unicasa and shareholders announced on Wednesday plans for an
initial public offering to raise up to 732 million reais ($402
million) in another sign of an opening window for new share
sales in Latin America's biggest economy.
The company will offer 9.14 million common shares at 16.50
reais to 20.50 reais each, according to a prospectus.
Shareholders plan to sell 17.30 million common shares, and
banks and shareholders can grow the offering by as many as 9.25
million shares.
The transaction is expected to close by April 25 and the
shares are scheduled to start trading in Sao Paulo on April 27
under the symbol "LCAM3".
Unicasa's announcement came a day after Brazil's investment
banking powerhouse BTG Pactual said it was planning to
raise up to 4.1 billion reais with an IPO that could kick-start
the country's cautious capital markets this year.
Local equity markets have not seen a new listing since July.
The underwriters for Unicasa's offering are the investment
banking units of BTG Pactual, Itaú Unibanco Holding
and Banco Santander Brasil.