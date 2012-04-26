* Furniture maker sells stock at 14 reais/share
* Stock sells at 15 pct to 30 pct below suggested range
* Company and shareholders aimed for 16.50-20.50 reais
* Third Brazil IPO in a week may signal end to drought
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, April 25 Furniture
maker Unicasa's raised 425.6 million reais ($225.2
million) from an initial public offer of stock from the company
and major shareholders, up to a third less than expected before
the sale was priced on Wednesday.
The company and existing shareholders agreed to sell 30.4
million shares at 14 reais a share, a value 15 percent to 30
percent below Unicasa's 16.50 to 20.50 real-per-share suggested
in the prospectus.
Unicasa, which makes and sells furniture under the Dell
Anno, Favorita, New e Telasul brand names, will begin trading in
Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa stock exchange on April 27.
Under Unicasa's share-sale plan, the company was to have
sold as many 9.14 million new common shares. A primary offering
usually helps companies attract fresh capital for investment.
Existing shareholders, including shoemaking tycoon Alexandre
Grendene and members of the Zietolie and Schenatto families,
planned to sell up to 17.30 million common shares in a secondary
offering.
While part of a transaction designed to launch the company
as a publicly traded entity, such "secondary" sales are usually
used by existing investors to recoup some or all of their
initial investment.
Banks and shareholders had the option to increase the amount
of stock sold by as many as 9.25 million shares.
The sale is the third Brazilian IPO in a week, helping break
a nine month drought in what was once a buoyant Brazilian IPO
market. Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual sold 3.66
billion reais of stock on Tuesday. Locamerica sold its first
stock to the public on April 19, raising 313.2 million reais.
IPOs have languished in the past two years. In the first
quarter of 2012, three companies called off public listings.
Some analysts see the sale of stock by BTG and smaller firms as
a potential trigger for more IPOs this year.
Consulting firm Ernst & Young expects 20 new stock listings
in Brazil this year, according to a study released on Monday.
($1=1.89 reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro and Brad Haynes and
Aluisio Alves in Sao Paulo; Editing by Eric Meijer)