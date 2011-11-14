BRIEF-Nanjing Chixia Development issues 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 1 bln yuan
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan
VARSAVIA, 14 novembre Bank Pekao , controllata polacca di Unicredit, ha riportato una crescita del 16% degli utili netti nel terzo trimestre, battendo le previsioni.
Pekao ha registrato utili netti per 766 milioni di zlotys (239,4 milioni di dollari) contro i 728 milioni visti dagli analisti interpellati da Reuters.
(Redazione Milano, reutersitaly@thomsonreuters.com, +39 02 66129504, Reuters messaging: gabriella.bruschi.reuters.com@reuters.net) Sul sito www.reuters.com altre notizie Reuters in italiano. Le top news anche su www.twitter.com/reuters_italia
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06142017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:30 am: Piaggio to launch new small commercial vehicle in Mumbai. 12:00 pm: Government to release May wholesale inflation data in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: NASSCOM Chairman Ganesh Natarajan to sp