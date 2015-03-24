MILAN, March 24 Abu Dhabi's Aabar Investments said an exchange price of 8.8642 euros had been set for shares in Italy's UniCredit.

Aabar Investments said earlier on Tuesday it had successfully placed 2 billion euros ($2.18 billion) of unsecured exchangeable bonds over shares of UniCredit, representing around 4 percent of the Italian bank's issued and outstanding shares. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Susan Thomas)