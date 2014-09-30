FRANKFURT, Sept 30 Unicredit's German
unit HypoVereinsbank is ready to purchase assets that other
lenders may have to sell following the bank health check
currently being carried out by the European Central Bank.
"I would look at that," HypoVereinsbank Chief Executive
Theodor Weimer told journalists in Frankfurt late on Monday.
"You do not have to generate every loan yourself if you can buy
it somewhere," he added.
Unicredit's Weimer did not categorically rule out acquiring
ship loans, which have dragged down results of German peers like
Commerzbank or HSH Nordbank.
The ECB is looking at how 130 of the euro zone's largest
banks value their assets. Those banks will also undergo EU-wide
tests on whether they have enough capital to weather future
crises.
Capital shortfalls will have to be covered within six or
nine months after the results are released, depending on where
the shortfalls occurred. The gap can be closed by hiking capital
or by reducing risky assets.
Investment bankers and analysts have said that once the
stress test is done a consolidation of the banking industry may
start.
Unicredit's Weimer, however, cautioned he would not expect
mergers among the big lenders.
"The equity side of all banks is too weak for that," he
said. "And it would be difficult to merge two gigantic groups in
the current regulatory environment."
Global regulators are introducing rules to make sure banks
do not get "too big to fail" and can be allowed to collapse
rather than having to be propped up with taxpayer money.
According to Weimer, predominantly small- and medium-sized
banks will struggle to comply with regulatory demands. "Before
going bust or running into stress they will rather sell
themselves," he said.
