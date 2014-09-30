FRANKFURT, Sept 30 Unicredit's German unit HypoVereinsbank is ready to purchase assets that other lenders may have to sell following the bank health check currently being carried out by the European Central Bank.

"I would look at that," HypoVereinsbank Chief Executive Theodor Weimer told journalists in Frankfurt late on Monday. "You do not have to generate every loan yourself if you can buy it somewhere," he added.

Unicredit's Weimer did not categorically rule out acquiring ship loans, which have dragged down results of German peers like Commerzbank or HSH Nordbank.

The ECB is looking at how 130 of the euro zone's largest banks value their assets. Those banks will also undergo EU-wide tests on whether they have enough capital to weather future crises.

Capital shortfalls will have to be covered within six or nine months after the results are released, depending on where the shortfalls occurred. The gap can be closed by hiking capital or by reducing risky assets.

Investment bankers and analysts have said that once the stress test is done a consolidation of the banking industry may start.

Unicredit's Weimer, however, cautioned he would not expect mergers among the big lenders.

"The equity side of all banks is too weak for that," he said. "And it would be difficult to merge two gigantic groups in the current regulatory environment."

Global regulators are introducing rules to make sure banks do not get "too big to fail" and can be allowed to collapse rather than having to be propped up with taxpayer money.

According to Weimer, predominantly small- and medium-sized banks will struggle to comply with regulatory demands. "Before going bust or running into stress they will rather sell themselves," he said. (Reporting by Andreas Kröner; writing by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Atkins)