ROME May 13 The chief executive of Italy's top
lender Unicredit said on Tuesday it was hard to say
how talks between Alitalia and Gulf-based airline Etihad would
conclude.
"The discussions are still under way, it's difficult to say
how they will end," Federico Ghizzoni, whose bank is one of
Alitalia's main creditors, told a shareholder meeting in Rome.
"We need to see whether with a serious industrial plan, like
the one by Etihad, it will be possible to revamp Alitalia."
Alitalia and its creditors are looking to finalise a
proposal aimed at persuading Etihad to invest in the loss-making
Italian carrier.
But talks have stalled on the restructuring of Alitalia's
debt, with sources saying Etihad wants a big chunk of the
Italian airline's debt to be forgiven.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, editing by Silvia Aloisi)