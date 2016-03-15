LONDON, March 15 (IFR) - Italy's UniCredit said it has appointed a new head of its investment bank in Asia and made several other appointments in its international network.

UniCredit said on Tuesday it had appointed Michele Amadei as head of its corporate and investment banking (CIB) division in Asia, replacing Andreas Wagner, who will take on responsibility for the international corporates business from and to Germany. Amadei had previously been head of CIB in UniCredit's Bulgarian business.

UniCredit CIB has nine branches and representative offices in Asia.

UniCredit's international network has 400 staff and is headed by Gianfranco Bisagni. It is part of the CIB division, which is led by Gianni Franco Papa.

The bank said it also opened a branch in Madrid last month, headed by Pedro de Santaella, and its New York branch had added new desks focusing on debt capital markets, financial institutions and Latin America.

It said Flavio Bertolossi had also been appointed co-head of its representative office in Sao Paulo, Brazil, joining from Italian export credit agency SACE. In London, David Vials will become head of corporate coverage UK from May, having previously headed UniCredit's financial sponsor solutions international team in London. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Christopher Spink)