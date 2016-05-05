LONDON, May 5 (IFR) - Italian bank UniCredit has appointed
Filippo Pappalardo as head of its coverage of multinational
firms in the Americas across its corporate and investment bank.
UniCredit said Pappalardo will be responsible for coverage
of Americas multinationals across CIB products, including debt
capital markets and transaction banking such as accounts
receivable financing.
Pappalardo will report to Giovanni Ronca, head of CIB
Americas since 2014.
Pappalardo was previously responsible for retail, consumer
and healthcare investment banking for US multinationals and has
a background in M&A. He will continue to be based in New York.
UniCredit has expanded in New York, adding new desks
focusing on debt capital markets, financial institutions and
Latin America. It is targeting clients with significant euro
funding needs or with significant European business activities.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)