MILAN Dec 5 UniCredit, Italy's
biggest bank by assets, has started exclusive talks with
France's Amundi to sell its asset management arm
Pioneer Investments as it strives to boost its capital base.
UniCredit is exploring asset sales under new Chief Executive
Jean Pierre Mustier and is set to unveil a strategic plan on
Dec. 13, which sources have said will include a share rights
issue for up to 13 billion euros ($13.74 billion).
Sources told Reuters on Friday Amundi was in the lead after
offering more than 3.5 billion euros for Pioneer.
Amundi beat a consortium led by Italy's post office Poste
Italiane and a rival offer by Ameriprise Financial
.
($1 = 0.9463 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Steve Scherer)