MILAN, 21 novembre Italian bank UniCredit said on Thursday it would consider a possible sale of its indirect stake in football team AS Roma though no decision had yet been taken.

Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Thursday that a Chinese investor, possibly business mogul Wang Jianlin, was set to buy into the holding company that controls AS Roma through a reserved capital increase that would dilute current shareholders, especially UniCredit.

"At present no decision on the stake has been taken. (UniCredit) confirms that the asset is not strategic and would be available to consider possible opportunities to extract value from it," the bank said in a statement.

UniCredit holds about 30 percent of NEEP Roma Holding, the football's team holding company. The rest is the hands of U.S. investors.