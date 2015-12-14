MILAN Dec 14 UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, said on Monday it had launched a plan to restructure its retail business in Austria.

In a statement, UniCredit said the plan would allow it to make overall cost savings of 150 million euros ($165 million) by 2018, on top of savings already inked in the bank's business plan.

The bank said overall cost cuts would be almost 300 million euros compared with 2014. ($1 = 0.9084 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)