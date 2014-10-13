MILAN Oct 13 Italy's UniCredit will
push ahead with the sale of its UniCredit Credit Management Bank
(UCCMB) bad loan unit after receiving offers which are close to
what the bank was aiming for, Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni
said on Monday.
Ghizzoni said last week UniCredit could consider dropping
the sale.
"The offers we received (on UCCMB) seem pretty close to our
proposals," Ghizzoni said, adding a board meeting on Oct. 16
would look at the bids.
He said it was unclear whether the bank would take a final
decision then.
The sale, which could yield around 700 million euros, was
part of UniCredit's plans to strengthen its balance sheet ahead
of the outcome of a Europe-wide bank asset review at the end of
October.
Ghizzoni also said UniCredit had received between 4 billion
and 5 billion euros in requests from borrowers interested in
fresh longer-term funds the European Central Bank has made
available to euro zone banks in a bid to spur lending.
He added that the bank had already granted some of the
funds.
