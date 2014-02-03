MILAN Feb 3 Italy's Unicredit said on Monday it had sold 700 million euros of non-performing loans to AnaCap Financial Partners, in its latest deal to get rid of bad debts and clean up its balance sheet.

In a statement, the lender said UniCredit Credit Management Bank sold the loans to the private equity company last December, adding the sale had an unspecified impact on its 2013 balance sheet. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Silvia Aloisi)