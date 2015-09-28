MILAN, Sept 28 UniCredit is close to selling 1.2 billion euros ($1.34 billion) worth of bad loans to private equity firm Anacap Financial Partners, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Milan, UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said there were talks ongoing, but did not give details.

"We are negotiating, it is part of a programme of portfolio sales that's been going on for a year a half," he said.

UniCredit has sold in the past other portfolios of bad loans to Anacap.

($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Luca Trogni)