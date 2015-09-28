MILAN, Sept 28 UniCredit is close to
selling 1.2 billion euros ($1.34 billion) worth of bad loans to
private equity firm Anacap Financial Partners, a source close to
the matter said on Monday.
Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Milan, UniCredit
CEO Federico Ghizzoni said there were talks ongoing, but did not
give details.
"We are negotiating, it is part of a programme of portfolio
sales that's been going on for a year a half," he said.
UniCredit has sold in the past other portfolios of bad loans
to Anacap.
($1 = 0.8949 euros)
