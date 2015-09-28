(Rewrites to add confirmation from official statement)
MILAN, Sept 28 UniCredit has reached
an agreement to sell a 1.2-billion-euro ($1.34 billion)
portfolio of non-performing loans to private equity firm AnaCap
Financial Partners, the two groups said on Monday, confirming an
earlier report by Reuters.
The deal marks the fourth asset disposal by Italy's biggest
bank so far this year, Unicredit said in a statement, and
follows similar sales to AnaCap last year and in 2013.
AnaCap has now purchased around 6 billion euros worth of
Italian bad loans over the last three years and is looking to do
more deals with other financial institutions in the country, the
private equity firm said.
The latest portfolio purchased by AnaCap consists of Italian
defaulted loans to small and medium-sized enterprises with a
gross book value of approximately 670 million euros, the bank
said.
The economic and financial impacts from the transaction will
be reflected in third-quarter results, UniCredit said.
After a slow start, non-performing loan sales are gaining
traction in Italy as the low-interest environment in the euro
zone increases the appetite for higher risk and return
investments, such as distressed assets. Almost zero interest
rates also makes lending cheaper for prospective investors.
In August the Italian government also passed two sets of
measures to speed up foreclosure procedures and allow banks
immediate tax breaks on loan provisions.
($1 = 0.8949 euros)
