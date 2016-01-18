VIENNA Jan 18 Italian lender UniCredit
will replace the head of its Austrian business in
March to drive forward the restructuring of the operation's
struggling retail business.
Robert Zadrazil, 45, will replace 59-year-old CEO Willibald
Cernko as head of the business, which is called UniCredit Bank
Austria. Zadrazil has been head of Bank Austria's private
banking arm.
"The timing is ideal for a change of generations," said
Erich Hampel, Bank Austria's supervisory board head.
"I am convinced that Robert Zadrazil is the right manager to
successfully drive forward and to shape the rebuilding of our
bank on the basis of the existing concepts and the decisions
made."
Zadrazil and Cernko are both Austrians.
UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, aims to
restructure its retail operations in Austria, seeking cost
savings of 300 million euros ($325 million) by 2018.
Bank Austria runs most of UniCredit's business in central
and eastern Europe, but a contract keeping the business in
Vienna runs out in March. Whether those jobs will remain in
Austria or be moved to Milan has yet to be decided.
The unit posted a pre-tax loss of 41 million euros in the
first nine months of 2014.
($1 = 0.9188 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Keith Weir)