ZURICH Jan 23 Italian lender UniCredit's
head of central and eastern European business Carlo
Vivaldi will be leaving Vienna for Milan, an Austrian paper
reported on Saturday.
The Italian native and deputy chairman of UniCredit
subsidiary Bank Austria will be departing in March, Der Standard
reported, citing company sources. His departure coincides with
the expiry of a contract keeping UniCredit's central and eastern
Europe business in Vienna.
Bank officials were not immediately available for comment.
UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, in December
announced the restructuring of its struggling retail operations
in Austria, seeking cost savings of 300 million euros ($325
million) by 2018.
However, Vivaldi said earlier this week that despite the
contract expiry, most of Bank UniCredit's central and eastern
European jobs would stay in Austria, echoing assurances made by
Austrian National Bank chief Ewald Nowotny in December.
UniCredit has, however, held talks with U.S. private equity
firm Cerberus Capital Management, which with GoldenTree
Asset Management owns a majority of Austrian lender BAWAG PSK
, about selling Bank Austria's retail arm.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Clelia Oziel)