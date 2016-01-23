(Recasts with official comment)
ZURICH Jan 23 Italian lender UniCredit's
head of central and eastern European business, Carlo
Vivaldi, will move to Milan from Vienna following a transfer of
the Austrian unit's assets, but he will remain as head of the
division, a spokesman said on Saturday.
The Italian native and deputy chairman of UniCredit
subsidiary Bank Austria will however leave Bank Austria's
management board following the transfer of assets before the end
of the year, Bank Austria spokesman Martin Halama said.
UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, in December
announced the restructuring of its struggling retail operations
in Austria, seeking cost savings of 300 million euros ($325
million) by 2018.
The bank had previously announced that the shareholding of
its central and eastern European assets would be moved from
Vienna to Milan by the end of 2016.
But Vivaldi has said the majority of the jobs would remain
in Austria.
UniCredit has held talks with U.S. private equity firm
Cerberus Capital Management, which with GoldenTree
Asset Management owns a majority of Austrian lender BAWAG PSK
, about selling Bank Austria's retail arm.
Austrian newspaper Der Standard reported on Saturday that
Vivaldi would be moving in March.
The spokesman said he could not confirm the date of the move
but that it was planned before the end of the year.
"For the time being, Mr. Vivaldi is heading the CEE division
in Vienna within UniCredit Bank Austria," Halama said. "And he
will continue to head the CEE division."
