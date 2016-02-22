VIENNA Feb 22 Austrian opposition party Neos
wants the European Union to investigate whether UniCredit's
Bank Austria unit would be benefitting from illegal
state aid if it was allowed to shift thousands of employees into
the state pension system.
Austria is considering a change in law to allow the lender
to transfer 3,300 workers from its own private pension system
into the public one, which Neos says would shift the bill from
the bank to taxpayers.
"We (suspect) that this results in illegal state aid,"
Gerald Loacker, vice chairman of Neos' parliamentary group,
said.
Neos, a liberal party, which first run for elections in
2013, holds 5 percent of the seats in Austria's parliament. It
ran on a platform accusing the ruling coalition of failing to
implement necessary reforms.
Bank Austria wants to cut costs by restructuring its retail
operations; the pension shift is part of the plan.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Mark Potter)