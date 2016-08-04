VIENNA Aug 4 There is no truth to reports that
regulators have demanded that Bank Austria receive a capital
injection from elsewhere within the UniCredit group
after its central and eastern Europe business is shifted, Bank
Austria's finance chief said.
UniCredit aims to transfer its central and eastern Europe
(CEE) business, currently run by Bank Austria, to its
headquarters in Milan this year on paper but it has said most of
the roughly 500 CEE jobs in Vienna will stay put.
The shift will, however, affect Bank Austria's capital, and
Austrian newspaper Der Standard has said UniCredit will have to
shift funds from its German unit HVB over to Bank Austria to
shore up its capital reserves and satisfy banking supervisors.
Asked after a news conference on Thursday if it was true
that the European Central Bank (ECB) had demanded that UniCredit
adjust its plan for the shift and inject capital into Bank
Austria, finance chief Mirko Bianchi told reporters "No".
"We presented a plan (to regulators), they liked the plan,
so far so good," he said, adding that several further steps
needed to be completed before it received approval.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)