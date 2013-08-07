VIENNA Aug 7 UniCredit's Bank Austria
said on Wednesday it plans to increase its capital buffer again
before the end of the year.
"We will take further capital measures in the second half of
the year. Talks with regulators are still ongoing," Chief
Executive Willibald Cernko told a news conference.
Bank Austria, which has so far received 500 million euros
($665 million) in additional capital from UniCredit, had a core
tier 1 capital ratio of 11.1 percent at end-June under Basel 2.5
rules, it said earlier.
($1 = 0.7513 euros)
