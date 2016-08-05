VIENNA Aug 5 Minority stakeholders with golden shares in Bank Austria have approved a plan to shift its central and eastern Europe unit over to parent company UniCredit , Austrian media reported on Friday, but the status of a possible capital injection was unclear.

UniCredit aims to formally transfer its central and eastern Europe (CEE) business, currently run by Bank Austria, to its headquarters in Milan this year but it has said most of the roughly 500 CEE jobs in Vienna will stay put.

The shift will, however, affect Bank Austria's capital position, and a source familiar with the matter said last month that European regulators might impose tougher capital requirements on Bank Austria as a condition for approving the transfer of the CEE assets to Milan.

Newspapers Der Standard and Die Presse said Bank Austria's shareholders had approved a plan to shift the CEE assets to Milan. They had different accounts, however of what was agreed on a capital injection, and did not identify their sources.

Der Standard said UniCredit had already transferred a billion euros ($1.1 billion) to Bank Austria to shore up its capital, and the minority shareholders had failed in an attempt to secure an injection of at least 1.5 billion euros.

Die Presse said a capital injection of 1.5 billion-1.9 billion euros had been discussed. It did not elaborate.

Any capital injection is a sensitive issue for UniCredit as two sources close to the matter said this week that it is looking at ways to plug its own estimated capital shortfall of 7 billion-8 billion euros through a share issue and asset sales.

Two minority stakeholders in Bank Austria including the works council fund hold golden shares in the bank, meaning that their approval is required for the CEE unit's shift to go ahead.

The head of Bank Austria's works council and a spokesman for Bank Austria were not immediately available for comment after the reports on Friday.

Bank Austria's finance chief said on Thursday that there had been no demand by regulators that Bank Austria receive a capital injection from elsewhere within the UniCredit group, and UniCredit's German unit HVB denied a report that it would inject capital into Bank Austria. ($1 = 0.9028 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Keith Weir)