VIENNA, July 11 European regulators may impose
tougher capital requirements on UniCredit's Austrian
bank as a condition for approving the transfer of its central
and east European assets to Milan, a source familiar with the
matter said on Monday.
The transfer of the assets from Vienna, due to be concluded
by the end of 2016, is part of the Italian bank's restructuring
plan which targets cost cuts of 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion)
by 2018 and includes an overhaul of its struggling Austrian
retail business.
"If UniCredit transfers the (central and east European)
business as planned, Bank Austria's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio
would be at 11.3 percent," the source said. "The regulator
considers this as too low."
Austrian broadcaster ORF and daily newspaper Kurier also
said the regulators' approval would rely on a higher capital
buffer at the Austrian division.
Bank Austria, which for now includes the assets from 14
countries in central and east Europe, reported a Common Equity
Tier (CET) 1 ratio - a measure of a lender's financial strength
- of 11.2 percent as of the end of March.
Its parent UniCredit, which is facing investor discontent
over its stretched capital position and low profitability,
posted a CET 1 ratio of 10.5 percent as of end March, just above
the European Central Bank's requirement of at least 10 percent.
The ECB, the Austrian central bank and the Austrian
regulator declined to comment as did UniCredit.
Bank Austria said the transfer would be concluded as
planned. "UniCredit Bank Austria has always met regulatory
capital requirements in the past and will do in the future," the
bank said in an emailed statement.
A leading bank in central and east Europe, UniCredit
generated 16 percent of its overall revenue last year of 22.4
billion euros in the region, while net operating profit in the
region grew 24.5 percent.
The Austrian business contributed 7 percent to group sales
with a stable net operating profit.
($1 = 0.9035 euros)
