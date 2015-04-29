(Fixes punctuation in quote in paragraph 13)
* Russia profit falls but remains most lucrative market
* Aims to protect and maintain Russian operation
* Still seeking to sell loss-making Ukraine business
By Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber
VIENNA, April 29 Bank Austria's market-leading
businesses in central and eastern Europe (CEE) will remain the
group's "engine of growth" despite political tensions and
conflict in Ukraine, its new regional chief said.
"The only bank which was in loss in 2014 was Ukraine. Also
in 2015 it can't be different," Deputy Chief Executive and CEE
head Carlo Vivaldi told reporters.
"All the other banks are profitable and I would say that at
this moment already performing better than expected, including
Russia," he added.
He said Bank Austria, part of Italy's UniCredit,
was the only lender not seeking to scale back in the region and
was open to acquisitions although its primary focus was on
organic growth. Its regional rivals include Raiffeisen Bank
International and Erste Group.
Russia was Bank Austria's single most lucrative market in
2014, but pre-tax profit of 447 million euros ($490 million) was
down 24 percent amid international sanctions over Western
allegations Moscow is fomenting a separatist revolt in Ukraine.
"In this moment Russia not a country where we want to
further invest but this is a moment where we want to maintain
and protect our investment," Vivaldi said.
Its Russian business model focused on a few large corporate
customers plus wealthy individuals, largely shielding it from a
sharp economic downturn. At the moment, it was capping new
retail lending, favouring top corporate customers over smaller
ones, and working on boosting efficiency.
Non-performing loans in Russia had been "more or less
stable" recently, but the bank sector was starting to see some
delays in payments as unemployment rises, he said.
The group just gave its Russian business a 480 million euro
subordinated loan to strengthen capital that had been weakened
by the rouble's fall, Vivaldi said late on Tuesday in remarks
for release on Wednesday.
Rouble devaluation has hit other banks' capital as well.
He said talks on selling its Ukraine business continued but
were difficult. He saw no immediate need to add capital at its
business in Turkey.
On other subjects, Vivaldi said he hoped Greece stays in the
euro zone but this was for its citizens to decide. He said the
group had very limited exposure to Greece.
A potential exit "would be very bad for Greece. For Europe
and for the markets in general for sure there will be
volatility," he said.
But given Greece's limited economic importance and the
European Central Bank's aggressive support of markets via bond
buying, "I think in the mid-term this could be absorbed."
Asked if Bank Austria had a contingency plan for "Grexit",
he said: "There could be pressure on liquidity, and on the
liquidity side in all the banks we are conservative....We think
we have a liquidity situation which is allowing us to absorb
shocks, so for us the contingency plan is to be strong on the
liquidity side."
($1 = 0.9117 euros)
(Editing by Keith Weir)