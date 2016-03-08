(Adds detail, comment, background)
VIENNA, March 8 UniCredit faces a more
than trebling of the cost of shifting thousands of its staff
into Austria's state pension system to more than 700 million
euros ($772 million) after the country's cabinet proposed a
change in the law on Tuesday.
The Italian bank's move is the centrepiece of a cost-cutting
plan at Bank Austria's retail arm, which is aimed at saving 300
million euros by 2018, then 150 million annually.
But Bank Austria and the government disagree on how much the
move, which applies 3,300 staff, should cost. The bank says that
legally it must pay 7 percent of each employee's last salary
before the shift, multiplied by how long they have worked there.
The coalition government says the more common figure of 22.8
percent should apply, and it approved draft legislation on
Tuesday amending the law to remove any ambiguity. The bill will
now be sent to parliament.
"It is about ensuring that all are treated equally," Social
Affairs Minister Alois Stoeger told reporters before a weekly
cabinet meeting on Tuesday at which the draft was approved.
A spokesman for Stoeger said his ministry estimated that the
move would cost the bank 727.8 million euros if the 22.8 percent
rule applied. Bank Austria, which has not said how much the move
will cost, was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.9073 euros)
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alexander Smith)