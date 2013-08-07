* H1 net profit falls 12 pct to 566 mln euros
* Loan writedowns jump 42 percent
* Bank Austria seeks capital to back lending growth
(Adds comments from news conference)
By Michael Shields
VIENNA, Aug 7 UniCredit unit Bank
Austria aims to raise more capital this year to fuel selective
lending in central and eastern Europe (CEE) now that the
region's boom times are over, the company said on Wednesday.
Bank Austria said CEE would still grow faster than western
Europe and the industry there had shown signs of improvement.
"Nevertheless, the years leading up to 2008 were unique in
terms of growth and its patterns will not be repeated. Instead
CEE is adjusting to the slower growth of its trading partners
and it is determining a 'new norm'," it said in a statement.
The remarks by Bank Austria, which competes in CEE with
Austrian peers Raiffeisen Bank International and Erste
Group Bank, underscore how emerging markets are
becoming less of an economic locomotive for the global economy.
Reporting first-half results, Bank Austria said it took
bigger provisions for risky loans in the CEE region because the
economic recovery there was slower than it had hoped and the
bank had improved the coverage ratio in several countries.
Central and eastern Europe's top lender already got 500
million euros ($665.5 million) in so-called tier 2 capital via
its Italian parent this year. It also increased its capital
ratios through the sale of its bank in Kazakhstan and is getting
another boost from the sale of Turkish assets last month.
"We will take further capital measures in the second half of
the year," Chief Executive Willibald Cernko told a news
conference. Chief Financial Officer Francesco Giordano said Bank
Austria was yet to decide how and when it would raise more
capital and was still talking to regulators.
"We have no rush. With 13.1 percent (total capital ratio)
there is no pressure whatsoever. It is mostly a reflection of
the fact that we expect continued growth, especially in CEE," he
told journalists.
PROFITS DECLINE
Bank Austria reported a 12 percent drop in first-half net
profit to 566 million euros, hit by a 42 percent jump in loan
writedowns. Operating profit rose 5.5 percent to 1.6 billion
thanks to higher lending volume, a rise in fee and commission
income and cost discipline.
Just over 100 million euros in costs for bank levies and
Hungary's financial transaction tax hit earnings that had been
flattered a year ago by a one-off gain on a hybrid bond buyback.
Net writedowns of loans and provisions for guarantees and
commitments leaped to 688 million, up 31 percent in Austria and
44 percent in the CEE region, led by Ukraine and Croatia.
Giordano said higher provisioning reflected both
expectations for the rest of the year and exceptional items. The
coverage ratio in Ukraine may rise somewhat, he added, while the
rise in Croatia was more of a one-off.
He said Bank Austria boosted its core tier 1 capital ratio
to 11.1 percent of risk-weighted assets under Basel 2.5 rules
and that all its customer loans were covered by deposits and
debt securities.
Its leverage ratio - for regulators an increasingly
important measure of financial strength that tracks equity in
relation to overall assets - was a solid 12.7 times.
UniCredit on Tuesday posted second-quarter net profit of 361
million euros, slightly better than expected, despite setting
aside more money for bad loans.
($1 = 0.7513 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by David Cowell and Tom
Pfeiffer)