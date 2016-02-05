(Adds detail, quote, background)
VIENNA Feb 5 UniCredit continued with
its management shake-up at its Bank Austria arm on Friday,
saying commercial banking chief Helmut Bernkopf was leaving the
company and an Italian, Romeo Collina, would be joining as chief
operating officer.
After UniCredit announced a plan last month to restructure
retail operations in Austria and seek 300 million euros ($335.5
million) in cost savings there Bank Austria announced that Chief
Executive Willibald Cernko would be replaced.
On Friday Bank Austria said Bernkopf would leave the company
on March 31, and Collina, deputy chief executive of UniCredit's
Zagrebacka Banka in Croatia, would become its chief operating
officer on March 1.
Collina would also take over as deputy chief executive of
Bank Austria from central and eastern Europe chief Carlo
Vivaldi, who would leave Bank Austria's board once he had moved
to Milan, which is due this year, the bank said.
Robert Zadrazil, who will take over as chief executive on
March 1, will run all segments except corporate and investment
banking, Bank Austria said in a statement.
"We are convinced that Robert Zadrazil is the right manager
to shape our bank's restructuring successfully," Bank Austria
said in a statement.
As part of its cost-cutting plan the bank wants to shift
3,300 employees into the state pension scheme, a move opposed by
the Finance Ministry.
($1 = 0.8942 euros)
