VIENNA, March 3 Austria plans to force banking
group UniCredit to pay more to shift employees into
the country's state pension system, the Social Affairs Ministry
said on Thursday, threatening to inflate the price of what is
meant to be a cost-cutting measure.
UniCredit unit Bank Austria announced the plan, which
applies to 3,300 employees, in December as part of an overhaul
aimed at saving 300 million euros ($328.32 million) at its
retail arm by 2018.
Bank Austria says it is availing itself of a law that
stipulates it must pay 7 percent of an employee's last salary
before such a shift, multiplied by the duration of their
employment at the bank.
The Austrian government, however, argues that the 7 percent
rule was designed for cases completely different to this one and
says a more widely used figure of 22.8 percent should apply.
The Social Affairs Ministry said it was working on
legislation to settle the matter.
"We want to draft the law relatively quickly," a spokesman
for Social Affairs Minister Alois Stoeger said.
"We hope that it will be possible by the cabinet meeting on
Tuesday," he said, adding that the details had yet to be
finalised.
Stoeger, however, said those details should include the 22.8
percent rate.
"Everyone else pays that amount," Stoeger, whose portfolio
also includes employment, told ORF radio. "It ... must also
apply to Bank Austria."
The bank would not be drawn on how it would react if Stoeger
had his way.
"Our position is unchanged," a Bank Austria spokesman said.
"It is based on the applicable law. And if the law is changed,
we will reassess the situation."
Bank Austria has not said how much the shift will cost, but
its new chief executive, Robert Zadrazil, suggested in a
newspaper interview that the bank was prepared to go to court to
defend its position.
Asked by daily Der Standard if he would take legal action in
the event that the pension shift were not allowed to go ahead as
planned, Zadrazil said: "We will do that."
($1 = 0.9137 euros)
(Reporting by Francois Murphy and Kirsti Knolle; editing by
Adrian Croft)