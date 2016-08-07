VIENNA Aug 7 Bank Austria has received a cash
injection of 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion) from its parent
UniCredit to strengthen its capital as its central and
eastern Europe arm is transferred to UniCredit, the Austrian
bank has said.
In a statement issued on Saturday, Bank Austria confirmed
media reports that its shareholders had approved the shift of
UniCredit's central and eastern Europe (CEE) business, which it
manages, over to Milan.
"The completion of the demerger of Bank Austria's CEE
business ... and its transfer into UniCredit are subject to the
relevant regulatory approvals and are expected to be executed
simultaneously with effect from 1 October 2016," Bank Austria
said in the statement.
UniCredit has said it aims to formally transfer the (CEE)
business, currently run by Bank Austria, to its headquarters in
Milan this year but it has said most of the roughly 500 CEE jobs
in Vienna will stay put.
The shift will, however, affect Bank Austria's capital
position, and a source familiar with the matter said last month
that European regulators might impose tougher capital
requirements on Bank Austria as a condition for approving the
transfer of the CEE assets to Milan.
Bank Austria denied on Thursday that regulators had made any
such demand, though its statement said that UniCredit made a
cash injection into Bank Austria that day.
"The reorganization project is on track and will allow Bank
Austria to fully focus on the development of the Austrian
business, leveraging on a strengthened capital structure thanks
to a cash contribution of 1 billion euros made by UniCredit SpA
on 4 August 2016," Bank Austria said.
Any capital injection is a sensitive issue for UniCredit as
two sources close to the matter said last week that it is
looking at ways to plug its own estimated capital shortfall of 7
billion to 8 billion euros through a share issue and asset
sales.
($1 = 0.9022 euros)
(Reporting by Francois Murphy, editing by David Evans)