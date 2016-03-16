VIENNA, March 16 Austria's parliament voted in favour of an amended law that would treble the cost to UniCredit of shifting thousands of its Bank Austria staff into the state pension system, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

UniCredit unit Bank Austria has said the move, at the heart of a restructuring of its retail arm, will apply to 3,300 staff and require it to pay 7 percent of each employee's last salary before the move, multiplied by the duration of their employment.

But Austria's government has said the bank is trying avail itself of a provision that does not apply to it and must pay the more common rate of 22.8 percent.

The law still has to be signed by Austria's president which is largely a formality. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by David Evans)