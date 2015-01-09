VIENNA Jan 9 Bank Austria is selling its real
estate portfolio, worth about 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion),
including several landmark buildings in Austria, UniCredit's
Central and Eastern Europe arm said in a statement on
Friday.
Austrian and foreign investors can bid for the 80 properties
in Austria, including the Donauturm tower, the Schlosshotel
Lebenberg in Kitzbuehel and the Wien Mitte complex in Vienna.
Offers can be made for the entire package held in Bank
Austria's Immobilien Holding Group or parts of it, the bank
said. Immobilien Holding also includes equity interests in
project development companies and service providers. The sale
process should end in the autumn of 2015, it said.
The Wien Mitte complex accounts for about 500 million euros
out of the estimated value of about 1 billion euros of the whole
package, a spokesman for the bank said.
