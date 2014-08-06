* Upbeat on Russia, biggest single profit source in H1
* H1 net profit rises by a third as bad loan provisions fall
* Expects profit in Hungary despite rising costs
VIENNA, Aug 6 Bank Austria, the central and
eastern Europe (CEE) arm of Italian bank UniCredit, expects to
keep making solid profits in Russia despite Western sanctions,
thanks in part to its ability to raise money locally, though it
warned of lost opportunities.
Bank Austria's first-half pretax profit in Russia rose 3
percent to 247 million euros ($330 million), more than a quarter
of the total and making it the bank's single most profitable
market. Russia also accounted for most of its CEE loan growth in
the period, officials told a news conference on Wednesday.
"Given what we know now about sanctions, we assume that in
Russia we will continue to have a very significant profit
contributor. We feel we are set up well," Chief Executive
Willibald Cernko said.
He was referring to sanctions the European Union imposed on
Moscow to punish support for rebels in eastern Ukraine. The
situation remained tense amid warnings from Poland and NATO that
Russian troops could invade Ukraine.
Cernko said the Russia business had a solid portfolio, was
well capitalised and could refinance locally, ensuring profits
there were sustainable.
However, he cited comments from parent Unicredit
on Tuesday that sanctions against Russia could cost the group
10-15 million euros in lost revenue opportunities.
Bank Austria lost 29 million euros before tax in Ukraine,
where talks to sell its local unit continued.
In a research note, Berenberg analysts said UniCredit was
among the European banks most exposed to Russia, second only to
Raiffeisen Bank International in terms of Russian
loans as a percentage of book value and assets.
Berenberg said the direct impact of Russian sanctions would
be limited, but the indirect fallout could include weaker demand
for debt, funding restrictions and deteriorating asset quality.
ENCOURAGING ENVIRONMENT
Bank Austria saw pretax profit in Turkey fall 28 percent in
the firat half to 175 million euros, but said this reflected
regulatory changes and did not expect results to keep declining.
In Hungary, pretax profit fell 60 percent to 12 million due
to a stiff bank levy and as it set aside 30 million euros for
costs of a law forcing banks to compensate customers for
mispriced loans. Finance chief Francesco Giordano said the bill
for the law may rise in the second half but this was unclear.
Cernko ruled out any talk of exiting Hungary and reiterated
Bank Austria would make a profit there this year in any event.
Gianni Franco Papa, head of its market-leading CEE division,
said the region's economic environment was starting to pick up.
"Although the geopolitical tensions in Ukraine call European
and CEE growth into question, the macroeconomic scenario has
become more encouraging," said Papa, set to become group head of
investment banking next year.
Bank Austria generated net profit of 426 million euros in
the second quarter, bringing first-half net profit to 776
million, up 34 percent as falling writedowns for bad loans
offset a 4 percent dip in operating income.
Parent UniCredit on Tuesday beat earnings forecasts with a
12 percent increase in second-quarter net profit.
Bank Austria's net writedowns of loans and provisions for
guarantees and commitments in the first six months fell 35
percent to 332 million euros. In central and eastern Europe, net
loan writedowns fell by a quarter to 300 million due to higher
releases of provisions in several countries, especially Croatia.
The provisioning charge in its Austrian customer business
shrank 72 percent to 32 million euros due to higher releases of
previous provisions and a lower new volume of impaired loans.
(1 US dollar = 0.7488 euro)
