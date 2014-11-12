VIENNA Nov 12 Uncertainty over Ukraine's political standoff with Russia has cast a shadow over central and eastern Europe (CEE), Bank Austria, the region's leading lender, said on Wednesday while announcing that third-quarter profit fell due to one-off items.

Geopolitical tensions, a slowdown in world trade and weaker growth in the euro zone "will also influence developments in the entire CEE region in the coming quarters, with the trend varying significantly from country to country. Central Europe enjoys a better outlook, while growth prospects for the Balkans are less favourable on account of inadequate reform efforts," it said.

The CEE arm of Italy's UniCredit said it had boosted to 107 million euros provisions for a Hungarian law forcing banks to compensate clients for what Budapest has termed unfair lending practices. It had set aside 30 million for this in the first half. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)