(Corrects Papa's title to deputy CEO from CEO)
VIENNA May 2 UniCredit's Bank Austria
said its profitability in Russia - which accounts for a quarter
of its earnings - could fall if the economic situation there
worsened due to the Ukraine crisis.
The United States and European Union have imposed sanctions
on Russia in response to its annexation of Crimea and
involvement in eastern Ukraine.
"The figures for the first quarter (in Russia) met
expectations and we are not yet expecting the bank's
profitability to fall. That could occur, however, should the
situation worsen," Bank Austria's Deputy Chief Executive Gianni
Franco Papa told Austria's Format magazine in an interview
published on Friday.
The conflict escalated sharply on Friday when Ukrainian
forces attacked the rebel-held city of Slaviansk and pro-Russia
separatists shot down at least one attack helicopter, killing a
pilot.
Bank Austria, UniCredit's central and eastern European arm,
made an operating profit of 783 million euros ($1.09 billion) in
Russia last year as a boom in retail lending helped push the
figure up by 26 percent.
Last month it reclassified its Ukrainian business, which it
bought in 2008, as held for sale, and completely wrote down its
goodwill on equity investments, pushing Bank Austria to a 2013
loss of 1.6 billion euros.
Papa said there was no prospect of a sale of the Ukrainian
bank in the near term. "The current situation naturally makes
the sale more than difficult, because such a sale needs a stable
environment."
He added that Bank Austria would not seek any large
acquisitions while balance-sheet health checks of parent
UniCredit led by the European Central bank were pending.
"We will continue to buy selectively, not banks but rather
portfolios, like we bought the retail part of Royal Bank of
Scotland in Romania last year. We are not counting on
real acquisitions in the next months," he said.
($1 = 0.7212 euros)
