MILAN Dec 14 The head of Italy's biggest bank
UniCredit said on Friday the European Union's
agreement on banking supervision was a very positive
development.
"It shows Europe is sticking to its commitments," Chief
Executive Federico Ghizzoni said.
"It's a more than positive start (and) will lead to a better
circulation of liquidity," he said.
Ghizzoni said he did not see the need for another round of
cheap loans from the European Central Bank.
"I do not think there is need for it and I do not expect
one," he said.
The UniCredit CEO said Italy needed political stability
after the elections.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti has said he will stand
down once a 2013 budget has been approved because he has lost
support.
New elections are expected in February.
