BRIEF-ROKT finalizes $26 mln series 'B' funding round
* Conclusion of $26 million series "B" funding round, led by Moelis Australia ,John Ho, Lachlan Murdoch, Greg Roebuck, Square Peg Capital and Time Inc Source text for Eikon:
MILAN Jan 11 Italian market watchdog Consob is looking into two contradictory statements made by BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, over its stake in UniCredit, a source close to Consob told Reuters on Wednesday.
BlackRock said in a statement on Wednesday that its aggregated holding in the Italian bank was unchanged and stood at 3.09 percent, retracting an earlier statement which said it had cut its stake to 1.71 percent just days before the launch of UniCredit's 7.5 billion euro rights issue.
"We are making checks on this," the source said. "BlackRock says they made a mistake, but there is a capital increase underway, it's a systemically important financial institution and a European blue-chip -- so we have to look into this," the source added.
(Reporting By Paola Arosio)
* Conclusion of $26 million series "B" funding round, led by Moelis Australia ,John Ho, Lachlan Murdoch, Greg Roebuck, Square Peg Capital and Time Inc Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, June 12 New York’s Public Theater on Monday defended its production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that portrays the assassinated Roman leader as U.S. President Donald Trump after Delta Air Lines Inc and Bank of America Corp pulled their funding.