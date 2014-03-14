MILAN, March 14 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, has raised its stake in UniCredit to become the Italian bank's largest shareholder, according to a filing posted on market watchdog Consob's website on Friday.

Investors in listed Italian companies must notify Consob if their stake exceeds 5 percent.

BlackRock also recently increased its holding in UniCredit's domestic rival Intesa Sanpaolo to 5 percent, and is thus Intesa's second biggest investor.