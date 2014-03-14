BRIEF-Universal Insurance Holdings CEO Sean P Downes 2016 total compensation $16.3 mln vs. $25.0 mln in 2015
* Universal Insurance Holdings Inc - CEO Sean P Downes 2016 total compensation $16.3 million versus $25.0 million in 2015 - Sec Filing
MILAN, March 14 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, has raised its stake in UniCredit to become the Italian bank's largest shareholder, according to a filing posted on market watchdog Consob's website on Friday.
Investors in listed Italian companies must notify Consob if their stake exceeds 5 percent.
BlackRock also recently increased its holding in UniCredit's domestic rival Intesa Sanpaolo to 5 percent, and is thus Intesa's second biggest investor.
* Universal Insurance Holdings Inc - CEO Sean P Downes 2016 total compensation $16.3 million versus $25.0 million in 2015 - Sec Filing
WASHINGTON, April 18 The U.S. Supreme Court, in a case with wide consequences for the policing of Wall Street, indicated on Tuesday it may diminish the Securities and Exchange Commission's ability to get back ill-gotten profits reaped through defendants' misconduct.