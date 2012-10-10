MILAN Oct 10 Ferrari Chairman Luca Cordero di
Montezemolo is set to become the vice chairman of UniCredit
, Italy's biggest bank by assets said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Montezemolo already sits on Unicredit's board as a
representative of Abu Dhabi investment vehicle Aabar, which is
the bank's single biggest shareholder with a 6.5 percent stake.
UniCredit's vice chairman post was previously held by the
head of Aabar, Khadem Al Qubaisi, who stepped down earlier this
month.
The bank's governance and nominations committee will propose
Montezemolo's appointment to the board on Oct.18, UniCredit
said. Mohamed Ali Al Fahim, head of the finance division at Abu
Dhabi's investment company IPIC, will replace Al Qubaisi as a
board member.
