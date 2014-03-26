BRIEF-First South Bancorp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* First South Bancorp Inc qtrly total non-interest income was $3.3 million compared to $3.6 million in prior year quarter
MILAN/LONDON March 26 Unicredit is set to launch a new hybrid dollar-denominated bond on Thursday, after completing a road show in Asia and Europe, shrugging off concerns about higher volatility amid tensions in Ukraine, sources close to the deal said.
The perpetual Additional Tier 1 bond is likely to yield more than 7 percent, according to the sources.
Italy's biggest bank by assets will use the issuance to boost its capital base.
* BSB Bancorp Inc reports first quarter results - year over year earnings growth of 44%